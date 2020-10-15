Ely family challenging Santa Barbara Sheriff’s report on 2019 fatal shooting in Hope Ranch

Crime

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Attorneys for actor Ron Ely and his family are challenging a recent review of a 2019 shooting that took the life of the actor's son, Cameron Ely, after a 911 call to the family home about a reported attack on his mother, Ron's wife Valerie Lundeen Ely.

Ron Ely was a former TV star in the Tarzan series.

In a press release issues ahead of a news conference Thursday, the attorneys say they will present new evidence that they say will prove Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies "engaged in the unjustified use of deadly force and denial of medical care, resulting in the deaths of Ely’s wife and son exactly one year earlier."

A District Attorney's report last week said the shooting was justified.

“The deputies engaged in a summary execution of Cameron Ely and intentionally denied lifesaving medical care to Valerie Ely, in contrast with protocol and longstanding practice,” said DeWitt M. Lacy, a civil rights attorney with the Law Offices of John L. Burris, which represents the Ely family.

“The shooting of Cameron was unconscionable; there is zero evidence supporting police claims alleging that Cameron said he had a gun,” said Attorney John L. Burris, who has litigated hundreds of cases involving wrongful police actions, Burris said “The shooting of Cameron was one of the most egregious uses of excessive deadly force that I have ever seen.”

A lawsuit claims the Santa Barbara Sheriff's department wrongfully killed Cameron Ely after arriving to a Hope Ranch home following a 911 call about a violent assault.

A federal civil rights lawsuit, filed last month, says Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies responding to Cameron’s 911 call for emergency services that night found Ron Ely’s wife, Valerie, 62, lying on the floor suffering from multiple stab wounds. Rather than assist, deputies prevented attempts to render aid, the lawsuit says.

The District Attorney's report said deputies searched the property that had limited lighting and there was a time gap between when they arrived and when Cameron Ely appear. It also said he claimed to have a gun.

The DA report specifically says Ely "suddenly sprang upward" when he was contacted by deputies. Then he "bent forward at the waist, quickly moved his hands toward his waist, and yelled, 'I have a gun!' Each of the four deputies reported hearing Ely say those words 'very clearly' 'clear as day' and described his voice as a 'yell,' 'loud,' 'aggressive and determined,' in a 'warning, taunting' way."

