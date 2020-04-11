Goleta man arrested after dogs attack, seriously injure pedestrian

Crime

GOLETA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Goleta man when a victim was seriously injured by his dogs after they broke through a fence.

The deputies responded to the report of a victim attacked by a dog on San Milano Drive around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. SB County firefighters and medics also responded to the call.

Upon arriving, deputies found the victim had sustained serious injuries from the attack. Fire and medics arrived shortly after and took over care of the victim.

Deputies investigated and found that the two dogs had broken through a fence before attacking the victim, however a resident where the dogs live had secured them before the deputies arrived.

Neighbors in the area directed the deputies to the address of the dogs' owner and informed them that the dogs were known for being aggressive.

When they arrived at the residence, deputies contacted 24-year-old Armando Coronado and found his two dogs.

Santa Barbara County Animal Control then responded to the residence and took possession of Coronado's dogs.

Coronado was arrested for being in possession of a mischievous animal that causes serious bodily injury. He was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail with a bail of $20,000.

The identity and current condition of the victim are not available for release.

The Sheriff's Office said officials with the City of Goleta were informed of the incident and indicated they plan to follow-up with County Animal Control.