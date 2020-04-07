Friends become suspects, caught at gunpoint, in stolen vehicle scene on Santa Barbara Eastside

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Three suspected stolen vehicle suspects, believed to be teens, were caught on the Santa Barbara Eastside Tuesday night. They were reportedly friends of the car owner.

Details were still be sorted out at the scene on Milpas St and Alphonse.

Police received a 911 call from the driver of a vehicle following the stolen car, who gave a description within moments of the reported theft.

The vehicle owner was reported with the trio, got out and the car was taken.

Multiple police units saturated the area and the car, a Nissan Kick, was spotted within minutes.

The occupants were held at gunpoint while they were ordered individually our of the car.

The first person out yelled "I didn't do anything," as he backed up with his hands up and was detained by officers.

While this was happening a second person in the car got out, before any police orders and appeared to be walking away. Police shouted many commands to stop, get back in the car, and get on the ground. The young man did not comply and came face to face with a Taser before he was surrounded by several officers and handcuffed.

The driver then complied to commands and came out with his hands up and he was handcuffed.

There were no injuries during the arrest.

Multiple police units blocked some of the lanes on Milpas Street near Ortega for about 10 minutes during the stop.

Police took all three suspects to the station for questioning along with registered owner.

Information at the scene suggested alcohol was contributing factor.

The vehicle was originally at Santa Barbara Junior High when the ordeal began.

Traffic was light at the time and there were no pedestrians nearby. This took place during the "Stay Well at Home" order issued by health officials and local leaders during the coronavirus crisis.

More details are expected Wednesday from the Santa Barbara Police Department.