Lompoc man pleads ‘not guilty’ to murdering girlfriend

Crime

LOMPOC, Calif. - A Lompoc man charged with murdering his girlfriend appeared in Lompoc Superior Court Monday morning.

Brenden Michael Terry, 20, entered a not guilty plea in the shooting death of his girlfriend, Sarah Stoffle, 18, also of Lompoc.

Prosecutors allege Terry shot and killed Stoffle on Wednesday, March 25, on the 300 block of North 'Y' Street around 11:19 a.m.

Terry is also charged with "intentionally and personally discharging a firearm causing death." A possible motive for the shooting has not been released.

Judge Patricia Kelly set bail at $3,000,000. The preliminary hearing is set for April 23, 2020 in Lompoc Superior Court Department 1.