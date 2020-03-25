Lompoc police arrest murder suspect

Crime

LOMPOC, Calif. - Police arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed a woman in Lompoc Wednesday afternoon.

Lompoc police said they were called to the 300 block of North Y Street around 11:19 a.m.

An officer found a 19-year-old woman who was shot and killed, police said in the news release.

After an investigation 20-year-old Brenden Michael Terry was arrested. The victim was Terry's girlfriend, Lompoc Police said.

Anyone with information should call Lompoc Police.