Man charged with first-degree murder after Grover Beach homicide

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - District Attorney Dan Dow announced on Thursday that Nicholas Sage Coronado-Waterman, of Arroyo Grande, was charged for the death of Andres Martinez on Monday.

Coronado-Waterman was charged with first-degree murder.

The District Attorney's Office said it was alleged that he used a rock during the fatal assault.

The homicide occurred around midnight at Gateway Plaza on the corner of Grand Avenue and Oak Park Boulevard in Grover Beach. The victim was identified by police on Tuesday.

Coronado-Waterman appeared in court for arraignment Thursday morning where he did not enter a plea. He will return for a further arraignment hearing on April 2 in Department 3 of the San Luis Obispo Superior Court.

This investigation is ongoing and is being investigated by the Grover Beach Police Department with the assistance of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation.