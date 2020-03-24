Skip to Content
2020-03-24
Grover Beach Police identify victim in Monday homicide

GROVER BEACH, Calif.- The Grover Beach Police Department has identified the victim of a homicide.

Police have identified the victim as 37-year-old Andres Martinez of Grover Beach.

The incident happened Monday morning before 1:00 a.m. in the parking lot of the Grand Plaza Shopping Center on the corner of Grand Ave. and Oak Park Blvd in Grover Beach.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Nicholas Sage Coronado-Watermen. He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail and was facing a murder charge.

Police said the victim and the suspect knew each other and were both homeless in the area.

