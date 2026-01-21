Congressman Carbajal announces support for impeachment resolution against Secretary Noem

WASHINGTON D.C. (KEYT) – On Wednesday, Congressman Salud Carbajal announced his support for Articles of Impeachment filed against Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

The Articles of Impeachment (H. Res. 996) were introduced in the House of Representatives on Jan. 14, 2026, by Representative Robin Kelly of Illinois and detail three articles in defense of the motion to remove the cabinet member.

Article II, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution states that, "The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors." and Article I, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution grants the power to introduce impeachment proceedings to the House of Representatives.

Article one of the impeachment resolution is entitled "Obstruction of Congress" and provides three examples of violations that, according to Congresswoman Kelly, satisfy the statutory requirements for removal.

"Kristi Lynn Arnold Noem willfully violated Public Law No. 118-47 which states no funds appropriated to Department of Homeland Security 'may be used to prevent' 'a Member of Congress' 'from entering, for the purpose of conducting oversight, any facility operated by or for the Department of Homeland Security used to detain or otherwise house aliens'," noted Article I, Section 1 of the impeachment resolution. "Section 527 of the fiscal year 2024 Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act, as incorporated in Public Law No. 118-47, which specifically provides that it may not 'be construed to require a Member of Congress to provide prior notice of the intent to enter a Department of Homeland Security facility'."

The resolution then noted the following examples of members of Congress being refused access to federal detention facilities operated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE):

June 17, 2025: A Representative from New York was refused access to the New York ICE Field Office after officials at the facility stated it was not a "detention facility" and subject to Section 527 oversight

July 7, 2025: A California Representative was not allowed to tour the Los Angeles ICE Field Office as officials at the facility stated it was not a "detention facility" and subject to Section 527 oversight

July 8-9, 2025: A Texas Representative was denied entry to the El Paso Service Processing Center because she did not provide the seven days advanced notice

July 20, 2025: A Colorado Representative was denied entry to the ICE detention facility in Aurora, Colorado because he did not provide seven calendar days' notice

July 21, 2025: Representatives from Colorado, Mississippi, and Maryland were refused entry by ICE personnel to the Washington ICE Field Office in Chantilly, Virginia, stating that the facility was not a "detention facility" subject to Section 527 oversight

Aug. 30, 2025: A Representative from Washington was denied entry to the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, Washington without explanation

"ICE Field Offices are not detention facilities and fall outside of the Sec. 527 requirements," argued a June 2025 memorandum entitled "ICE Facility Visit and Engagement Protocol for Members of Congress". "ICE does not house aliens at field offices, rather these are working offices where Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) personnel process aliens to make custody determinations based on the specific circumstances of each case. Aliens determined to require detention are transferred to an ICE detention facility pending removal or the outcome of their removal proceedings."

"Without any congressional revision of the text of Section 527, Kristi Lynn Arnold Noem implemented a scheme on May 13, 2025, to require notice 'a minimum of seven (7) calendar days in advance to schedule visits to Department of Homeland Security detention facilities' absent authorization by the Secretary [of Homeland Security]," argued Article I, Section 2 of the impeachment resolution.

In December of last year, U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb temporarily blocked a Trump Administration policy that required members of Congress to provide a week's notice before attempting to conduct oversight of Department of Homeland facilities ruling the requirement was likely illegal.

On Jan. 17, 2026, members of Congress were prevented from touring an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Minneapolis and officials at the time cited a new memorandum reinstating the seven-day notice signed by Secretary Noem on Jan. 8, 2026.

The new policy was not disclosed to the public and was only noted during the attempted visit by members of Congress.

On Monday, the same judge found during an emergency hearing that the reintroduced policy that required seven days notice before conducting Congressional oversight would not be halted, Secretary Noem did not violate her earlier court order blocking the required warning, and that the plaintiffs seeking redress used the incorrect "procedural vehicle" to challenge the policy.

Judge Cobb did not rule on the legality of the policy and concluded that the new policy is a separate agency action despite the similarities to the previous policy she had blocked last month.

"The Court emphasizes that it denies Plaintiffs’ motion only because it is not the proper avenue to challenge Defendants’ January 8, 2026 memorandum and the policy stated therein, rather than based on any kind of finding that the policy is lawful," stated Judge Cobb in Monday's decision.

Plaintiff's attorneys noted that Congress is currently negotiating funding for the Department of Homeland Security, which ICE is part of, sharing, "This is a critical moment for oversight, and members of Congress must be able to conduct oversight at ICE detention facilities, without notice, to obtain urgent and essential information for ongoing funding negotiations."

"Members of Congress cannot break the law in the name of 'oversight', argued Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. "However, they are not above the law. All members and staff need to comply with facility rules, procedures, and instructions from ICE personnel on site for their own safety, the safety of the detainees, and the safety of ICE employees."

The impeachment resolution concludes Article I by noting that Secretary Noem, "willfully violated the Impoundment Control Act of 1974" by withholding Congressional funding for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program and the Shelter and Services Program.

"Currently available evidence indicates that FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency] has violated the ICA [Impoundment Control Act of 1974] by improperly withholding, delaying, or effectively precluding the obligation or expenditure of budget authority for the following programs: Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP), Shelter and Services Program (SSP), and Next Generation Warning System Grants Program (NGWS)," stated the Government Accountability Office's report B-337204.2 on Sep. 29, 2025. "If FEMA wishes to make changes to the budget authorities provided to it, it must propose funds for rescission or otherwise propose legislation to make changes to the law for consideration by Congress."

Article II of the impeachment resolution is entitled "Violation of Public Trust" and claims, "Kristi Lynn Arnold Noem has repeatedly violated the Immigration and Nationality Act, the First and Fourth Amendments of the United States Constitution, and due process rights of American citizens by directing Immigration and Customs Enforcement to make widespread warrantless arrests, forgo due process, and use violence against United States citizens, lawful residents, and other individuals."

Your News Channel has covered the detentions of U.S. citizens by Department of Homeland Security personnel in the local area including George Retes and Leo Martinez.

Despite multiple requests for more information about those detentions including multiple Freedom of Information Act requests made by Your News Channel, the Department of Homeland Security's response has been limited to indirect statements and denials of expedited disclosure requests.

"I have received deeply concerning reports about an aggressive ICE activity that escalated into a vehicle collision in an Oxnard neighborhood," stated Congresswoman Julia Brownley regarding the detention of Leo Martinez on Oct. 16, 2025. "The lack of transparency and accountability from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and ICE only further undermines public trust and makes our communities unsafe. The public deserves clear answers about what occurred. The continued silence from the responsible agencies only deepens concern and erodes confidence in their ability to operate safely and legally in our communities."

The final article in the impeachment resolution is entitled "Self-Dealing" and argues that Secretary Noem violated 5 CFR pt. 2635 "Standards of Ethical Conduct for Employees of the Executive Branch by bypassing a competitive bidding process under a "national emergency" at the southern border and funneling taxpayer dollars to advertising agencies associated with Secretary Noem.

"Impeachment is one of the most serious constitutional duties Congress has, and it should never be used casually or for political theater," stated Congressman Carbajal when announcing his support for the impeachment resolution. "Secretary Noem has repeatedly betrayed her oath of office, lied to Congress, exploited her position for personal gain, and continuously directed her department to violate individuals’ constitutional rights. The Secretary of Homeland Security is charged with protecting the American people and upholding the rule of law, yet under Noem’s tenure, our nation has become less safe and more lawless. Secretary Noem must be held accountable, and that’s why I’m working with my colleagues to advance Articles of Impeachment."