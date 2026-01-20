California Implements New Tools and Techniques to Reduce Benefit Thefts by over 80 percent

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KEYT) – The state of California noted this month that the adoption of chip-and-tap technology, predictive modeling tools, and coordinated investigations with law enforcement have reduced EBT card-based thefts by 83 percent since January of 2024.

Electronic Benefit Transfer cards are used by the state to deliver food and cash aid benefits from state and federal programs such as CalFresh, known on the federal level as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Your News Channel started investigating an increase in theft from EBT Cards in Santa Barbara County in October of 2023 and in response, the Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services detailed a nationwide crime wave.

When a theft is reported and confirmed, counties reimburse the victim. Details on what to do if you or someone you know is a victim of EBT card theft can be found at your respective county's office.

Here is contact information for Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties.

Cardholders can also report issues through their BenefitsCal account or by calling the EBT Customer Service Line at 1-877-328-9677.

From December of 2022 to December of 2024, the federal government was providing federal funding to states to replace stolen SNAP benefits after the large influx of people and increased benefits flowing through EBT cards due to pandemic-related policies.

Image courtesy of the California Office of Data and Innovation

That program of replacing stolen benefits was not extended in The American Relief Act of 2025, and benefits stolen on or after Dec. 21, 2024, are no longer eligible for replacement using federal funding.

States like California responded by making notable changes to EBT cards and theft investigations and those changes have factored into a notable reduction in EBT theft reimbursements.

In February of last year, the California Department of Social Services, in a partnership with Fidelity Information Services and the Office of Technology and Solutions Integration, deployed chip-and-tap enabled EBT cards that have a microchip that makes fraud by skimming less likely shared the state in a press release touting the theft reductions earlier this month.

The updated EBT Card courtesy of the California Department of Social Services.

"Every step forward strengthens our ability to ensure that eligible families can access the benefits that put food on the table and help cover essentials like housing and other basic needs," said California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Kim Johnson. "While we celebrate the progress made in reducing theft, our commitment to this fight — and to the families we serve — remains stronger than ever."

The state also implemented a data-driven, predictive model to counteract benefits theft.

The model uses transaction data to flag potential fraud and has a success rate of 82 percent, shortening the lag between measuring theft from two months to 72 hours shared the Office of Data and Innovation.

"While our breakthrough in measuring and predicting theft in closer to real-time will help CDSS [California Department of Social Services] today, this project laid the foundation for even larger impacts in the future," explained Joaquin Carbonell, a research data supervisor with with state's social services agency. "CDSS is in the middle of a once-in-a-generation modernization of our data infrastructure along with a push to hire data scientists and engineers. ODI [California Office of Data and Innovation] dramatically accelerated our efforts to use our new infrastructure and people to ingest, analyze, and extract insights from vast quantities of data – insights that will improve services and protect benefits for low-income Californians."

According to the state, the predictive model has directly helped to reduce CalWORKS cash thefts by 77 percent.

"In the fight against benefit theft, data is more than a tool—it’s a necessary partner," shared Governor Newsom. "In California, we’re leading the way by turning innovation into action by stopping theft and ensuring benefits reach those who truly need them."

According to the Department of Social Services, the most common ways that EBT card information is stolen is through skimmers and scammers.

Skimmers are devices installed on card payment devices such as ATMs, point-of-sale terminals at stores, and gas station pumps. These devices are designed to be difficult to identify and are used to collect your information by reading information from your card and recording your PIN.

Criminals then use that information to create fake cards and steal your benefits.

Scammers are criminals who trick you into sharing your card information and PIN so they can get your benefits.

Examples include calls or emails pretending to be someone else or making threats, or saying there is a problem they can help with if they get your information.

Both versions, skimmers and scammers, need your card information and PIN. These helpful tips can help you keep yourself and others safe: