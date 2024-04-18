State awards nearly $8 million to Santa Barbara County to help unhoused locals find housing

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – On Thursday, Governor Newsom announced that Santa Barbara County was awarded a $7,975,380 grant to connect local unhoused people to area housing solutions.

The Encampment Resolution Funding grant will go towards a contract between multiple area government entities and New Beginnings' Safe Parking Program.

Local government entities included in the joint application to the state are the County of Santa Barbara, the City of Santa Barbara, the California Department of Transportation, the City of Goleta, the City of Santa Maria, and the City of Lompoc detail a press release about the award from the County of Santa Barbara.

New Beginnings' Safe Parking Program is contracted to serve about 300 people in the area by providing rental assistance, housing navigation, housing retention, connections to community resources, employment information, primary and behavioral health care, and housing stabilization case management explain the County of Santa Barbara.

The newly-funded program's outreach is expected to begin this summer state the County of Santa Barbara.

"The number of people counted living in vehicles this past year increased by nearly 100," shared the Chair of the Board of Supervisors Steve Lavagnino. "This substantial funding underscores the urgency of addressing this pressing issue head-on and will provide relief and long-term solutions."

The County Board of Supervisors, Continuum of Care, and participating cities adopted a Community Action Plan to Address Homelessness in February of 2021.

Since that plan was adopted, the beds dedicated to homelessness increased from 2,232 in 2021 to 3,002 in 2024 with more than 1,400 people successfully transitioning out of homelessness and into permanent housing in 2023 detail the County of Santa Barbara.

"While our community has pioneered efforts to end vehicular homelessness through safe parking programs and other supportive services, the need for assistance has greatly increased. With this significant State investment, we will be able to bring housing and hope to people in need, while also improving the quality of life in our neighborhoods," explained State Assemblymember Gregg Hart.

Hope Village, a 94-unit supportive housing community, opened in March of this year in Santa Maria which provides transitional-age youth help in the northern portions of the county.

"Hope Village has gotten me off the streets, keeping me safe, and helping me reconnect with my doctors. I’ve made more appointments here than I have ever by myself. The staff are caring and outgoing," said Hope Village resident Jessica.

In two weeks, the newest interim housing community, the 80-unit La Posada at the former County Juvenile Hall on Hollister in Santa Barbara, will be opening its doors to new residents.

The preliminary results of the county's 2024 Point in Time Count of people experiencing homelessness will be presented to the County Board of Supervisors on Apr. 23.

The count, which was conducted on Jan. 24, 2024, revealed a 12 percent increase from the 2023 count.

The County of Santa Barbara detail that the use of mapping software to assist canvassers and a partnership with New Beginnings' Safe Parking Program ensured a more accurate account of those experiencing variations of homelessness.

Point in Time County Population by City/Area

The Lompoc numbers above do not include the Bridge House shelter because technically, it is located just outside the city limits. The 2020-2024 numbers above have been adjusted to capture Bridge House Shelter counts into the Unincorporated North section.

The Point in Time County and Housing Inventory Chart Report will be presented by the Continuum of Care on May 2 of this year and submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on or before Apr. 30, 2024 explain the County of Santa Barbara.