Skip to Content
News

NewsChannel 3 gets sneak peak of La Posada Interim Supportive Housing Community before grand opening

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
By
today at 8:48 am
Published 8:47 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - On Friday, April 12, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. DignityMoves will host the grand opening of its La Posada Interim Supportive Housing Community in Santa Barbara.

Located at 4500 Hollister Avenue, the ribbon cutting ceremony will be hosted by NCIS actor, Duane Henry. 

La Posada Village will house those living in encampments near the 101 freeway and railroad tracks in the immediate area.

This community will have 80 rooms, provide 24/7 security, intensive case management for each resident, 3 meals a day, and mental and physical health care services.

Interim supportive housing allows individuals to get off the streets, out of encampments, and focus on longer-term stable housing solutions.

It gives our community members a chance to connect to mental health care, addiction services, career counseling, Social Security, and other benefits.

La Posada is a public-private collaboration between DignityMoves, the County of Santa Barbara, and Good Samaritan Shelter, which will serve as the service provider and operator. 

To learn more about La Posada and DignityMoves, visit: https://dignitymoves.org/

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content