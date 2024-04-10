NewsChannel 3 gets sneak peak of La Posada Interim Supportive Housing Community before grand opening

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - On Friday, April 12, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. DignityMoves will host the grand opening of its La Posada Interim Supportive Housing Community in Santa Barbara.

Located at 4500 Hollister Avenue, the ribbon cutting ceremony will be hosted by NCIS actor, Duane Henry.

La Posada Village will house those living in encampments near the 101 freeway and railroad tracks in the immediate area.

This community will have 80 rooms, provide 24/7 security, intensive case management for each resident, 3 meals a day, and mental and physical health care services.

Interim supportive housing allows individuals to get off the streets, out of encampments, and focus on longer-term stable housing solutions.

It gives our community members a chance to connect to mental health care, addiction services, career counseling, Social Security, and other benefits.

La Posada is a public-private collaboration between DignityMoves, the County of Santa Barbara, and Good Samaritan Shelter, which will serve as the service provider and operator.

To learn more about La Posada and DignityMoves, visit: https://dignitymoves.org/.