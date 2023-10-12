Skip to Content
California

Governor Newsom sends historic mental health bill to the March 2024 ballot

Office of Governor of California
By
today at 4:51 pm
Published 5:00 pm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - For the first time in decades, Californians will have the ability to transform the state’s mental health system, modernizing to meet the needs of all Californians. 

Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill 326 modernizing the Mental Health Services Act and Assembly Bill 531, a $6.38 Billion bond to build new behavioral health housing and treatment settings across the state. 
Californians will vote on this package, collectively known as Proposition 1, on the March 2024 ballot.

The Governor's office says the reforms will refocus billions of dollars in existing funds to prioritize Californians with the deepest mental health needs, living in homeless in encampments or suffering from substance abuse.

The billion dollar bond will provide funding to build more behavioral and mental health beds, housing and outpatient treatment centers.

Keith Carls

Keith Carls is a reporter at News Channel 3-12.

