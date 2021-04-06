Disneyland tickets return on sale April 15

California

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Lovers of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will be able to purchase tickets to visit the parks once again on April 15.

On Tuesday, the theme park laid out plans for visitors who have been eagerly waiting to return to the Happiest Place on Earth since the park closed more than one year ago.

Admission into the park will require reservations once the park reopens April 30.

A new reservation system will limit the amount of guests allowed into the parks, as the State of California has strict capacity limits for theme parks.

Guests will have to have a valid ticket as well as a reservation to be allowed in. Masks will also be required and each guest will have to receive a temperature screening.

The reservation system will go live on April 12 for people who already have purchased theme park tickets. Those who haven't purchased tickets will have to wait until April 15 to purchase a ticket and find a reservation. Guests with tickets for multiple days will have to book reservations for each day they want to visit.

Currently, tickets and reservations are limited to California residents.

Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., but visitors should check online to confirm as those hours could change.

For more information about reservations, parking and dining, click here.