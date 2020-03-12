Disneyland, California Adventure closing due to coronavirus fears

California

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure will temporarily close due to the coronavirus.

The parks will be closed through the end of March, according to Disneyland's official social media accounts:

The closure comes as widespread concerns over the coronavirus continue to build. On Wednesday, Gov. Newsom recommended the cancelation or postponement of any event with 250 or more people. Theme parks were excluded from this recommendation.

Newsom released the following statement on Thursday after Disneyland announced their decision:

“Late last night, California put out a new policy on mass gatherings and engaged in deep conversations with Disney and other companies about how to meet it. Using that policy, Disney made the right call in the interest of public health and agreed to shut down their California parks.” Gov. Gavin Newsom

The Happiest Place on Earth has only closed a handful of times on other occasions throughout its 65-year history. Previously, the park has closed due to the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001; the 1994 Northridge Earthquakes; following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The company temporarily closed parks in Asia earlier this year.

The park says there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland.

The parks will close Saturday and Disneyland-owned hotels will remain open through Monday. Downtown Disney district will remain open throughout the closure.