DMV suspends behind-the-wheel driving tests for at leasts 2 weeks amid pandemic

California

The Department of Motor Vehicles announced it's temporarily suspending behind-the-wheel driving tests for at least two weeks beginning Monday, Dec. 14. It's part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Driving tests are required for first-time driver's and commercial license applicants.

The temporary suspension does not apply to motorcycle drive tests, which can be conducted at a safe distance.

Customers with scheduled appointments in the next two weeks will be notified their tests are canceled. The DMV will automatically reschedule the tests at a later date.

Californians who do not have an urgent need to go to a DMV field office should delay their visit, the DMV said.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has announced that the REAL ID enforcement date is Oct. 1, 2021, and customers who want a REAL ID will have an opportunity to apply at a later date.

The DMV continues to recommend that customers use its online services, expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions.

Nearly all Californians can now renew their driver’s license online – even if the renewal notice states an office visit is required. Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete DMV tasks.