Ventura County Farm Day celebrates 12th year

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.-The 12th Ventura County Farm Day took place on Saturday.

More than 15 farms and the Historic Oxnard Farm Park welcomed the public to take a look at the crops grown locally.

Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture, known as SEEAG, hosted the free event.

Visitors had a chance to see farms in Oxnard, Ventura, Camarillo, Santa Paula, and other areas.

They also had a chance to talk to the growers and workers who feed the community.

"I think it kind of shows people what farming is about, and like people who don't know things about it, it gives people a chance to learn," said Callie Balch of Carpinteria.

Balch showed friends corn growing in the park.

"I like that I get to see different parts, of like, the farm world,"

Historic Oxnard Farm park historian and author Jeffrey Mauldhardt was on hand to tell people about the history of local crops including lima beans in Oxnard.

"We have a lima bean slide show inside the office area, said Maulhardt, " We are selling local history books and we are talking about our site and how we are raising money to restore the house starting next year."

The park had a variety of demonstrations.

"We have a vintage press, we have different food and drink items available," said Maulhardt.

"It is the SEEAG groups that put this together and we are one of the early ones to jump on board, we felt like, you know, we could be the history part of it, we have the old tractors and the bean thrashers and that and so the kids love it they can come out and get on top of them and take pictures and that is why we have this beautiful 1946 Dodge truck one of our volunteers, Steven, brought today."

He said the building in the back of the park was built in 1869 next to a Palm planted in the 1880s.

They are planning to have another event in June that will allow people to see the renovation inside the farm house.

Musician Milo Sledge volunteered to play music in the afternoon.

Master gardeners also took part.

They had a tent where they gave out advice to people growing their own food.

Farm Day sponsors include Duda Farm Fresh Foods, Driscolls and AgWest, just to name a few.

For more information https://www.venturacountyfarmday.com or https://www.oxnardfarmpark.org