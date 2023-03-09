The Santa Barbara International Orchid show returns after pandemic impacts

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - In 2020, it was hours away from opening the doors to the public and putting on the annual one-of-a-kind show, but the COVID-19 pandemic was announced, rules were set in place, and the event could not go on.

Now it's back.

The show is one of the oldest, largest and most prestigious show in the country.

It takes place this weekend at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Orchid growers from Carpinteria Valley and Goleta will be hosting special events, and orchid growers from across the country will have uniquely created displays.

The event will go on rain or shine. Rain is in the forest Friday and Saturday but there's not a strong chance on Sunday.

There will also be an art show, potting demonstrations, photography and floral arrangements.



(The Santa Barbara International Orchid Show is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization with the purpose of sharing the joy of the orchid world and educating the public about orchids via its annual Show in March.)

