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POLL OF THE WEEK: Should More Housing Projects Be Approved Along the Coast?

By
New
today at 1:48 pm
Published 1:54 pm

The Central Coast has faced a major housing crisis for years, and because of this, more and more housing developments have been approved. Your News Channel wants to know, should construction continue to bring more housing to the tri-counties? Let us know in the poll below!

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