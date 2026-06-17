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Santa Barbara County Sheriff Announces New Location at Rosewood Miramar Beach

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Published 6:13 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff is moving to a new location at Caruso’s Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel on Wednesday, June 17. 

The new location will increase the ability of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office to serve the Montecito community with faster response times.

Caruso will host the new Sheriff’s office at the Miramar at no cost of the County.

The new location is at Rosewood Miramar Beach,1759 S Jameson Ln, Montecito, CA 93108. Complimentary valet will be provided at main entrance. 

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Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

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