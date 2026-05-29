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Invierte 3 millones de dólares Distrito de Gestión de la Calidad del Aire de la Costa Sur en mitigar la contaminación del aire por polvo

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Published 11:14 pm

Juan Montesló

Palm Desert, Calif. (KUNA) – Como una estrategia más para combatir la contaminación por polvo en el Valle de Coachella, el Distrito de Gestión de la Calidad del Aire de la Costa Sur (AQMD) ha realizado una inversión millonaria en nueva tecnología de la mano de importantes aliados estratégicos.

Se trata de un trabajo de la UCR Universidad de Riverside, SDSU San Diego State University, CVAG y el Supervisor del 4to distrito del condado de Riverside, Manuel Pérez.

De acuerdo a estudios del Distrito de Gestión de la Calidad del Aire de la Costa Sur, el polvo arrastrado por el viento sigue siendo un desafío persistente en el Valle de Coachella, contribuyendo a niveles elevados de partículas como las pm 10.

Durante un evento de presentación la organización AQMD develo el lanzamiento de su nuevo equipo tecnológico, el cual constará de una red para medir polución de partículas en el Valle de Coachella.

Todo esto forma parte del plan de reducción de polvo de AQMD, el cual se dividirá en tres partes donde buscarán identificar orígenes del polvo, desarrollar estrategias de mitigación y financiar proyectos para reducir las emisiones en las zonas más afectadas,

“La Junta de AQMD ha destinado $3.1 millones de dólares para mitigación de polución en el valle de Coachella, parte del presupuesto son $750,000 dólares para hacer este estudio comprensivo para saber dónde mitigar el polvo”, comentó Dr. Scott Epstein, Gerente de evaluación de la calidad del aire de AQMD.

Así mismo, se pretende contar con 7 sensores de calidad del aire a lo largo del Valle de coachella, adicional a las 4 estaciones regulatorias de monitorización del aire y a las 4 cámaras utilizadas para rastrear la actividad del polvo, todo con fines de mejorar la calidad de vida y el entorno general.

“Si nos está impactando de una manera u otra con la salud pública y cómo nos está impactando con la economía”, expresó el supervisor Manuel Pérez.

Con estas nuevas herramientas se planean realizar mediciones durante todo un de año para obtener datos 360 que permitan cuantificar mayormente los estudios.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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