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Butterflies Alive! returns to the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

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today at 7:32 am
Published 7:30 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History welcomes visitors to its annual Butterflies Alive! exhibit featuring thousands of live butterflies from Costa Rica.

This year’s event highlights partnerships with small family-run butterfly farms.

The program supports both rural livelihoods and environmental sustainability.

Visitors will be able to walk through a tropical habitat filled with free-flying butterflies.

The seasonal exhibit runs through the summer.

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Patricia Martellotti

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