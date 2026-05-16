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Activistas LGBTQ denuncian amenazas tras crítica a patrulla espiritual 

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Published 2:41 pm

Carolina Garcia

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA) – Integrantes de la comunidad LGBTQ+ en Mexicali denunciaron haber recibido amenazas tras  manifestarse en contra de los métodos utilizados por la Patrulla Espiritual, tras la intervención de una mujer trans rescatada en Tijuana.

Se trata del caso de Karim, una mujer trans cuya intervención fue difundida en videos difundidos por la propia popular agrupación, en ella se observa cómo le cortan el cabello y la visten con ropa masculina, lo que activistas consideran una falta a sus derechos humanos.

Javier Russel, presidente de Comunidad Arcoíris, declaró a Telemundo que el caso presenta elementos relacionados con la identidad de género de la víctima confirmando las amenazas tras mostrar su rechazo.

Además de activistas, al menos cinco periodistas en Mexicali han reportado amenazas tras dar cobertura al caso .

La Fiscalía General del Estado de Baja California confirmó la existencia de una denuncia contra la agrupación.

Sin embargo, Juan José Pon Méndez, Secretario General del Gobierno de Baja California,  indicó que cada caso debe analizarse de manera individual y señaló que este tipo de intervenciones pueden ser autorizadas por personal médico o por familiares, dependiendo de las circunstancias.

Es importante precisar, que la madre de Karim públicamente y a través de un video, respaldó al trabajo de la Patrulla Espiritual.

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Telemundo 3 Yuma-El Centro

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