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Se están aceptando solicitudes para cubrir la vacante de concejal de Coachella

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Published 11:14 pm

Jesus Reyes

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) – El concejo municipal de Coachella abre el plazo de solicitudes para cubrir la vacante en el concejo.

La solicitud permanecerá disponible hasta el martes, 26 de mayo.

Los candidatos interesados pueden postularse en línea o presentando una solicitud impresa.

Los funcionarios de la ciudad están planeando realizar entrevistas presenciales el sábado, 30 de mayo; sin embargo, esa fecha aún no es definitiva.

Se prevé que el concejo revise el cronograma en una reunión que se celebrará el 27 de mayo.

Los miembros del concejo reconocen las recientes discrepancias en torno a cuestiones importantes y subrayan la importancia de cubrir el puesto a la mayor brevedad posible.

La solicitud está disponible a través de la Oficina del Secretario Municipal y en línea en https://www.coachella.org/departments/city-clerk/city-councilmember-vacancy. Las solicitudes completadas deben ser recibidas por la Oficina del Secretario Municipal antes de las 5:00 p.m. el martes 26 de mayo, ubicada en 53990 Enterprise Way, Coachella, o por correo electrónico a cityclerk@coachella.org.

Para más información, contacta la secretaria adjunta de la ciudad, Delia Granados, en cityclerk@coachella.org o al (760) 398-3502, extensión 102

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