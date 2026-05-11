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Sanctuary Centers Highlights Local Artists in Santa Barbara

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Updated
today at 9:51 am
Published 9:21 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Art is helping open conversations around mental health in the community.
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Sanctuary Centers hosted an exhibit featuring work from clients and local artists.
The pieces reflect personal experiences with healing, struggle, and recovery.
Organizers say the goal is to reduce stigma and create space for dialogue.
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Visitors engaged with the artwork and connected with local mental health resources during the event.
Final line: Organizers hope the exhibit encourages continued openness around mental health.

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Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

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