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Two-alarm Structure Fire knocked down in Ventura

Ventura County Fire Department
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Published 7:18 am

Ventura, Calif.- (KEYT) Fire crews knocked down a two-alarm structure fire that broke out in Ventura overnight.

The fire happened at 3355 Ventura Road, a now vacant building that used to be a Tuff Shed business.

While the fire was knocked down, a non-energized power pole is burning, creating a hazard.

No injuries have been reported so far.

We are working on getting more information, and will bring you the latest as it comes in.

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Michael Yu

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