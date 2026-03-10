Skip to Content
News

Clearing Wednesday, heat advisory Thursday

By
today at 7:05 pm
Published 2:58 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures rise Wednesday as less clouds impact our region.

Some coastlines will have a weaker morning marine layer Wednesday before afternoon clearing as offshore flow is developing.

A heat advisory goes in effect Thursday through Friday with temperatures up to 95 degrees possible locally.

Minor cooling over the sunny weekend after a partly cloudy Friday with high pressure to restrengthen next week plus a chance of the southwest heatwave lasting through most of next week.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.