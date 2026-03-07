Skip to Content
Search near Stearns Wharf on Saturday Night

Screenshot
Gabe Rami contributed
Screenshot
By
Published 10:50 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) A search and rescue operation appears to be underway by Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara.

There are unconfirmed reports that a kayaker is missing.

Santa Barbara Police said they are parked near the Dolphin Fountain to assist the Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol.

Members of the patrol could not be reached for comment.

The kayaker may have made it to shore in another area.

People in the area, including Gabe Rami, said they saw boats in the water and a helicopter overhead.

We will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

