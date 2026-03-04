UCSB wins “wild” game as a pelican delays action in the 4th inning

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Baseball games at UCSB are getting wildly entertaining.

The Gauchos have won eight straight games now after run-ruling Loyola Marymount 11-1 in eight innings.

But most people who watched UCSB's latest win will be talking about the fourth inning when a pelican delayed the game for several minutes.

A pelican flew too low and got stuck in the safety net behind home plate.

UCSB head coach Andrew Checketts shook the netting but that didn't work.

A couple of UCSB workers and perhaps a fan were able to get the pelican's webbed-foot free and the bird flew down to the grass behind home plate.

The pelican was in no hurry to leave the field, in fact it walked closer to the foul line between home and third.

After a few coaches and others were not able to get the pelican to fly off, UCSB assistant coach Dylan Jones wrapped up the bird in a couple of towels, scooped it up and carried it out of the stadium.

The pelican appeared unharmed and after a few minutes it flew away.

Soon after the pelican took flight, UCSB bats soared as well.

Max Stagg snapped a 1-1 tie with an infield RBI single and the 'pelican rally' had begun.

UCSB scored two runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings and then put up a 5 spot in the eighth to run-rule the Lions and end the game .

LMU did not score and managed just one hit after the pelican entered the stadium in the top of the 4th inning.

Behind their 'pelican power' UCSB improved to 9-2 on the season after completing the 2-game season sweep over the Lions.