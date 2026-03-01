Santa Maria Police arrest three teens on weapons charges

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Maria Police officers arrested three teens just after 10:00 p.m. Saturday on weapons charges after their car failed to stop at a stop sign.

SMPD's Gang Suppression Team conducted a patrol in the Miller Street and Chapel Street area before starting a traffic stop in the area when the teens' car failed to stop.

SMPD officers then arrested three males: the 19-year-old driver, another 19-year-old passenger and a 17-year-old also in the car.

SMPD officers then also found two loaded guns where the passengers were seated and arrested all three in the car for weapons violations.