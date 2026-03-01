Skip to Content
News

Santa Maria Police arrest three teens on weapons charges

SMPD
By
today at 2:05 pm
Published 2:24 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Maria Police officers arrested three teens just after 10:00 p.m. Saturday on weapons charges after their car failed to stop at a stop sign.

SMPD's Gang Suppression Team conducted a patrol in the Miller Street and Chapel Street area before starting a traffic stop in the area when the teens' car failed to stop.

SMPD officers then arrested three males: the 19-year-old driver, another 19-year-old passenger and a 17-year-old also in the car.

SMPD officers then also found two loaded guns where the passengers were seated and arrested all three in the car for weapons violations.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.