Warming ahead, Sunday Feb 22nd forecast

Despite a lingering chilly air mass, ample sunshine made for a beautiful Saturday. Temperatures topped out mostly in the 60's with a few areas just below the 60 degree mark. Look for clear skies with just some slight chances for patchy fog in low lying areas. Winds turn more in the offshore direction and overnight lows will still be brisk in many areas, especially wind protected interior valleys. For Sunday, we will see another sun splashed day and once the morning chill wears off, highs will likely warm a few gegrees with most areas topping out in the mid to upper 60's.

Looking ahead, the Pacific storm track is still very active and more storms are headed toward the West Coast. One system will drop far enough south to bring us a slight threat for showers in our northern areas. The clouds will keep things quiet temperature wise with morning lows staying cool but not too bad. Afternoon highs will stay mostly in the 60's for Monday and then warm in to the 70's for Tuesday and Wednesday. Again, a system will push some clouds our way and bring a very slight chance for sprinkles to our most northern areas on Tuesday and early Wednesday. As the system scoots tour east, more offshore winds will likely kick up and that will bring further warming for Thursday and Friday when we could see a few areas hitting the low 80's. A slight cooling trend is expected along with more clouds for next weekend, but still don't see any significant threat for rain at this time. Enjoy the nice weather ahead as we get ready to say hello to March.

