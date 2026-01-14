Sticky Crisis: Record Number of Local Animals Injured by Glue Traps in Santa Barbara



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The cost of glue traps is showing up at wildlife rescue doors in Santa Barbara.

“We’re seeing a lot of glue trapped animals this past month we’ve had a skunk trapped in six all changed together in sequence," said intake lead Dylan Helenberger of the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network

The Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network is treating a growing number of animals arriving stuck in powerful adhesive, often unable to free themselves.

“Feathers ripped out, skin tears, and the struggle only makes it worse. Many don’t survive," said Helenberger.

Since 2025, 35 animals have been brought in after becoming trapped, already the highest total on record.

Since 2019, 142 animals have required care, many unintended victims including birds, bats, and lizards.

“They’re a form of pest control and animal trapping that is in the household and domestic spaces which don’t discriminate against which animal they trap," said education and communications coordinator Pam Perrimon of the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network

"It’s sad uou can clearly tell that they’re stressed and trying to get out and it takes a while to get them off of it without causing more damage," said Helenberger.

If you do catch an animal, the wildlife team urges people not to try remove it on your own.

"Please don’t wash it ... please don’t try to use canola oil ... just cover the rest of the glue on the trap with newspaper ... put the animal in a box that’s covered and bring it straight to us," said Helenbergr.

In California, cities including West Hollywood, Ojai, and Culver City have moved to restrict or prohibit their use.

Wildlife experts recommend humane pest control methods that focus on prevention rather than harm.