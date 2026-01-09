San Luis Obispo Police make felony hit-and-run arrest

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – San Luis Obispo Police arrested a 20-year-old on Thursday after 9:30 p.m. for a felony hit and run at the 100 block of Crandall Way.

The driver didn't stop after hitting two 20-year-old women who crossed the street, leaving both with major, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the SLOPD.

Both women received medical care at a local hospital and SLOPD investigators later closed the road for further details into the crash.

Eyewitnesses described the suspect car as a dark gray Tesla Model 3 and SLOPD found the vehicle at the 3000 block of McCollum.

SLOPD officers then arrested the 20-year-old driver on two counts of felony hit and run and booked him into the SLO County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation, and those with more information are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at the following number.