La Conchita rain totals raise concerns

LA CONCHITA, Calif. (KEYT) La Conchita residents are keeping a close eye on rain totals.

La Conchita has had 7 inches of rain in the past two weeks.

Forecasters said there is the potential to exceed the historical landslide trigger of eight inches in 14 days.

The community between Ventura and Carpinteria still has constant reminders of the slides in 1995 and 2005.

One fenced off area with a flag pole marks the hillside where members of the Wallet family died.

Residents are encouraged to seek shelter elsewhere during the downpour.

Homeowner Steve Reisman plans to play it safe.

"I knew what was getting into when I bought into the area about three years ago but I am really not that concerned there are a lot of circumstances before such as the farmer over irrigating and I think the hillside that was loose already came down with enough rain though anything can happen but for the most part when the levels get high enough we start to vacate and I'm going to be heading to Woodland Hills in about an hour or so for the weekend,"said Reisman.

He is far from alone.

Many of the people who live in La Conchita have left for the holiday.

La Conchita is consider a hazard zone.

Reisman said he can not buy insurance.

Rain is expected on and off until Tuesday.