SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) Most people celebrating the New Year with champagne will pop the cork and pour it into flutes, but some will open their bubbly with a saber.

But even experienced folks said it isn't always easy.

It may take a couple of tries to pour your toast from the sharp edges of sabor cut bottle.

The Skidmores explained how to use a sabor to strike the seam and the lip.

They said the key is to make sure you put the bottle on ice or in the freezer upside down beforehand.

The colder the bottler, the cleaner the break.

They toasted 2026 early and then shared their resolutions.

"To celebrate more ,have more reasons to celebrate and sabor more champagn," said Roberta Skidmore.

" Spend more time with friends and family and follow our grandkids, whatever they do, and just enjoy being together with my wife. We've got 46 years and still going," said Kevin Skidmore.

The couple are ringing in the New Year around a campfire at Refugio State Beach campground.

New Year's resolutions don't have to be hard to keep.

The idea is to savor the New Year.