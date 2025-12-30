Environmentalists work to stop Sable from starting

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.(KEYT) The Environmental Defense Center (EDC) attorneys, including Chief Counsel Linda Krop, have been working during the holidays to stop Sable Offshore Corporation from restarting the Line 901 pipeline that was owned by Plains All American when corrosion led to the Refugio Oil Spill in May of 2015.

It was the second largest oil spill in Santa Barbara County History.

The first in 1969 is credited with launching the environmental movement that created Earth Day.

They damaged the same coastline.

The pipeline that used to move oil from Platforms; Holly, Hondo Harmony, and Heritage was sold to Exxon following the clean up and its Santa Barbara County operation was later sold to Sable with the intention of restarting.

"The Trump Administration is allowing Sable to restart the same pipeline that spilled in 2015 even though the State Fire Marshall has said it is unsafe to operate," said Krop.

Krop said they need California's Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta to stand up and fight the Trump administration to protect the coast.

"We filed an emergency lawsuit on Christmas Eve and our final brief is due tomorrow and we could hear from the court tomorrow on whether or not to put a hold on what Trump said." Krop.

Right now lawyers with Environmental Defense Center are in the briefing stage and expect to hear form the court on New Year's Eve.

"Hopefully we will hear from court tomorrow." said Krop.

She reiterated the concerns over another spill in the area.

"We are concerned because the Trump administration is allowing Sable to restart the same pipeline that spilled in 2015 even though the State Fire Marshall says it is unsafe to operate so we really need in addition to our lawsuit we need the governor and state attorney general to stand up to the Trump administration and protect our coast," said Krop.

She said Sable is flaunting the law despite the EDC injunction.

"Sable is flaunting the law, we have an injunction by which Sable is required to give us and court 10 days notice before they restart, they are not doing that Sale is about by a consent decree with this Federal agency and the State Fire Marshall saying that only the State Fire Marshall can approve the restart, they are ignoring that, State Parks has said you can't come in Gaviota State Park they are violating that, they don't follow court orders, they don't file agency orders we need to step up and restore some semblance of law," said Krop.

Sable said via email the company expects a court decision tomorrow.

The oil company chose not to comment further.

The California State Fire Marshal has said the issue is in the President's hands.

The Trump Administration has said in court filings the oil is needed due to an energy emergency.