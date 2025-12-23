Ventura County Emergency Office issues evacuation order for Ventura Beach, warnings elsewhere

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – The Ventura County Emergency Office issued an evacuation order for Ventura Beach alongside warnings for several other areas starting at 6:00 p.m. today due to upcoming storms.

Warnings for the Mountain Fire burn scar, the area of Matilija Canyon/North Fork/Camino Cielo and the communities of Camp Chaffee/Foster Park paired with the beach order are in affect until 6:00 p.m. Christmas Eve, according to the VC Emergency Office.

A hazardous weather advisory is also underway until 6:00 p.m. Christmas Eve for Creek Road from Highway 33 East to Encino Drive where the VC Emergency Office advises extreme caution driving during the storm.

A map for affected areas is available on the VC Emergency website.