Santa Paddle Makes a Splash in Ventura Harbor

today at 9:44 pm
VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) Ventuta Harbor Village invited Santa and friends to trade in their sleigh for paddle boards on the Saturday before Christmas.

In addition to stand up paddle boards Santa and a number of elves rode in kayaks and swan and duck pedal boats.

Ventura Boat Rentals rented equipment to those who couldn't bring their own.

Dogs took part too.

The Santa paddlers went up and down the harbor so people in the harbor could enjoy the view.

The Ventura Harbor Patrol led the way to make sure everyone stayed safe.

Tracy Lehr

