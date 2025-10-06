A grim outlook for EVs, smaller portions, inside a Turkish bath: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Scrawled messages on bullet casings and weapons have popped up at several recent high-profile shootings. It’s actually an ancient practice, but the way people are doing it now offers a window into their motives.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ EV outlook

Just a couple of years ago, the US auto industry had visions of an all-electric future. Now that President Donald Trump’s administration has eliminated incentives for the technology, the future looks grim. But industry leaders aren’t giving up.

2️⃣ Judicial purge

Another shift under Trump involves the sweeping removal of immigration judges. Since January, 139 have been fired, nudged into early retirement or involuntarily transferred — an unprecedented shakeup central to his deportation efforts.

3️⃣ ‘This is my home’

Each downpour brings a renewed threat to Ruidoso, New Mexico, which is no stranger to flash floods — and wildfires. In a new era of climate disaster, this tiny mountain village is teaching the world how to adapt.

4️⃣ The next big thing?

Instead of eating three traditional meals, more and more of us are snacking throughout the day. Some restaurants are embracing this trend by offering smaller portions at lower prices.

5️⃣ A timeless escape

Gentle light. Muffled sound. Luxurious marble. In the steamy, almost mystical atmosphere of a Turkish bath, the world stands still. Take a look inside.

Watch this

🌭 Silly sausages: The Milwaukee Brewers may have topped the Major League Baseball standings, but their goofy sixth-inning sprint proves they’re just as serious about fun. It’s baseball’s quirkiest tradition — and one of its most beloved.

Top headlines

Check this out

🥡 ‘Almost like Disneyland’: Photographer Morris Lum traveled across North America’s Chinatowns, compiling a living archive of migration patterns, diasporic trends and gentrification. In neighborhoods where change is constant, here’s what he saw.

Quiz time

🌕 The first supermoon of the year will be visible overnight. What is it called?

A. Blue moon

B. Harvest moon

C. Beaver moon

D. Wolf moon

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in Friday’s newsletter: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for prostitution-related conviction

🧠 Quiz answer: B. October’s full moon, also called the harvest moon, will be visible from Monday night into early Tuesday.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Sarah Hutter.