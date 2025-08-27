Rescuers race to reach victims as Russian strikes pound Kyiv, killing at least eight, including a child

By Laura Sharman, Svitlana Vlasova, CNN

(CNN) — Kyiv was struck by a “massive attack” from Russia overnight with multiple drone and missiles killing at least ten people, including a child, the city’s military administration chief said Thursday.

“People may still be trapped under the rubble. Dozens are wounded,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X.

“These Russian missiles and attack drones today are a clear response to everyone in the world who, for weeks and months, has been calling for a ceasefire and for real diplomacy,” he added.

Ukrainian authorities said some 500 rescuers and 1,000 police officers were responding to multiple locations.

Horrified by yet another night of deadly Russian missile attacks on Ukraine. My thoughts are with the Ukrainian victims and also with the staff of @EUDelegationUA , whose building was damaged in this deliberate Russian strike.President of the European Concil Antonio Costa confirmed.

“The EU will not be intimidated. Russia’ aggression only strengthens our resolve to stand with Ukraine and its people,” he said on X.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said diplomats were also on Russia’s hit list.

“During the night strike, Russia also targeted diplomats—in direct breach of the Vienna convention,” he said on X.

“The EU mission to Ukraine was damaged. This requires not only the EU’s, but worldwide condemnation.”

“Mountaineers, dog handlers, psychologists, engineering and fire and rescue equipment are being deployed. Robotic equipment is being actively used to clear the area so that rescuers can work faster,’ interior minister Ihor Klymenko said.

Residents overnight endured an air raid alert lasting more than nine hours, according to Klymenko, with ballistic and cruise missiles raining down.

Agency pictures showed locals flocking once more to subway stations where many spent the night. Residents were advised to “stay in shelters” during the attack and the all-clear was announced shortly before 7am local time.

Among the dead Kyiv was a 14-year-old girl, Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, said, confirming the overall loss of life.

At least 17 people were hospitalized, according to the latest official figures, including at least five children, aged seven to 17.

The major attack on Ukraine’s capital comes just over two weeks after US President Donald Trump held face to face talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, seeking to secure and end the war.

But momentum around peace talks has stalled, with no sign that a bilateral meeting the White House has pushed between Zelensky and Putin will take place.

The attack on Kyiv is the latest in a series of assaults across Ukraine this week, as Kremlin troops intensify their offensive amid stalled diplomatic efforts to end the war.

Ukrainian open-source researchers confirmed on Tuesday that Russian troops had captured two villages in Ukraine’s southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region.

Russian forces now occupy the villages of Zaporizke and Novoheorhiivka, according to DeepState, a group tracking battlefield developments.

Ukraine’s outmanned and outgunned military has struggled to fend off grinding Russian advances in much of the east as Moscow increases pressure on Kyiv to give up territory in any peace negotiations.

“Russia chooses ballistics instead of the negotiating table,” Zelensky wrote in his message on X after the latest overnight attacks. “It chooses to continue killing instead of ending the war. And this means that Russia still does not fear the consequences.”

