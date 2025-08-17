Prince and Princess of Wales set to move into new home in Windsor

By Billy Stockwell, CNN

(CNN) — The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to move into a new home in Windsor later this year.

William and Kate will move into the eight-bedroom Forest Lodge, nestled in leafy Windsor Great Park, with their children George, Charlotte and Louis, according to Britain’s PA Media news agency.

“The Wales family will move house later this year,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed to CNN on Sunday.

The family’s current main home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor is just a stone’s throw away from the new property.

Earlier this month, permission was granted for minor internal and external alterations at the property, PA reported, citing redacted planning applications lodged with the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

The local council’s decision notice makes reference to the removal of a window and works to a fireplace, PA said, adding that the park lodge underwent £1.5 million (around $2 million) restoration works in 2001.

Photographs taken inside the home at the time showcase the property’s original stonework, elaborate plaster cornices and ceiling decoration, according to PA.

It is not the first time the family has settled into a new home.

In August 2022, it was announced that the couple – then titled the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – were set to move their family out of London during school term time, in a bid to give their children a “normal” family life, a royal source told CNN.

The latest move follows a turbulent period for the family, after Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis and that she had started chemotherapy last March.

As she underwent treatment, she stepped back from public life and only made a few appearances last summer. In September, she announced she had completed chemotherapy and was “doing what I can to stay cancer free.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.