UK HealthCare now offering same-day lung cancer diagnosis, treatment

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (WLEX) — The University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center is showcasing same-day lung cancer diagnosis and treatment technology.

It’s in a demonstration in a state-of-the art mobile semi-truck.

“We can tell them, ‘Yes, it’s a cancer, and then it’s out before they’re even awake,” Shari Meyerson said, a thoracic surgeon.

The technology enables same-day diagnosis and treatment for the cancer, and allows patients “to be able to get an answer right there,” Dr. Meyerson said.

The ION Endoluminal system da Vinci 5 surgical robots has enabled UK Healthcare to do six surgeries through a combined procedure since February.

It addresses a critical gap in lung cancer care as patients traditionally have to wait weeks or even months between diagnosis and surgery.

“That wait between diagnosis and treatment knowing that there is a cancer in your body…that is horrible for patients,” Meyerson said.

For Scott Yee, being able to biopsy lung nodules and remove tumors in one session is a game changer.

“Having the diagnosis and treatment of that cancer all in one time is of essence for our patients,” Yee said.

A Markey patient, Lisa Buede sends this message to anyone thinking about getting early lung cancer screening: “It’s better knowing and to just get it out of the way…if you don’t smoke you could still have cancer,” Buede said.

A smoker for 45 years, Buede is incredibly grateful that she was treated with this technology offered by UK.

“It saved my life,” Buede said.

Buede quit smoking and continues to be an advocate for these latest advancements at UK after undergoing treatment initially in December of 2024.

