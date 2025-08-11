At Philadelphia Eagles’ open practice, fans express optimism about 2025 season

By Eva Andersen, Scott Jacobson

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Thousands of fans attended the Philadelphia Eagles’ only open practice of training camp Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

For some attendees, it was their first visit to the stadium.

“This is my first time in Lincoln Financial Field,” said Lavish Mook, a lifelong Eagles fan. “I see the momentum — we hungry. Let’s hunt!”

Another fan, Dwayne Woods, also said this was his first visit to the Linc. He came to see his favorite player, Jalen Hurts.

“He’s an amazing guy, truly an inspiration,” Woods said. “[He’s] someone I can look up to, and definitely I can shape my son after as an example as well.”

Makayla McBride also came to see Hurts, who she said is her celebrity crush.

“He looked gorgeous — he looked amazing!” McBride said.

General admission tickets for the practice cost $10. All proceeds benefited the Eagles Autism Foundation. Many fans said it was an affordable way to cheer for their favorite team in person.

“A lot of the tickets [for games] are really high and a lot of people need to come out and see their favorite team,” said Albert Johnson, who drove from Virginia to attend the event. “This is probably the only time to get to see them.”

Fans also watched rookies and younger players. Several mentioned linebacker Jihaad Campbell, who is from South Jersey.

“Jihaad Campbell is a pure dog,” Terrell Richardson said.

“He’s looking very promising,” Dwayne Woods said.

Many attendees expressed optimism about the team’s chances this season.

“I’m going to definitely be watching the Super Bowl when we go back,” Christian Gonzalez said. “Back-to-back champs — go Birds!”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.