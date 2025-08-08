Residents rescue bedridden woman from burning Woburn apartment building

By Jennifer Eagan

WOBURN, Mass. (WCVB) — Two residents rescued another resident from an early morning fire Friday at an apartment building in Woburn, Massachusetts.

The fire started just before 5 a.m. Friday in an apartment on the second floor of the Bradford Arms apartment building at 80 North Warren Avenue.

Neighbors said two men heard a woman screaming and climbed a balcony to reach her apartment as black smoke filled the building.

Other residents used the lights on their cell phones to help guide the men to safety.

The woman, who was bedridden, and the two men were taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

