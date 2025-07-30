Skip to Content
CNN – Style

Flights at UK airports hit by major technical issue

By
Published 8:40 am

By Catherine Nicholls, CNN

London (CNN) — Outgoing flights from United Kingdom airports were disrupted by air traffic control technical problems, London’s Gatwick Airport said Wednesday.

Inbound flights are still landing, Gatwick Airport said. Monitoring site Flightradar24 showed that no flights were taking off from UK airports at one point, though planes were later seen departing from a number of airports.

An air traffic control center which controls 200,000 square miles of airspace experienced a “technical issue,” the country’s National Air Traffic Services (NATS) said in a statement.

The problem was quickly resolved, NATS said in a statement. Airlines are working to resume normal operations, it said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN – Style

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content