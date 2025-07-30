Flights at UK airports hit by major technical issue

By Catherine Nicholls, CNN

London (CNN) — Outgoing flights from United Kingdom airports were disrupted by air traffic control technical problems, London’s Gatwick Airport said Wednesday.

Inbound flights are still landing, Gatwick Airport said. Monitoring site Flightradar24 showed that no flights were taking off from UK airports at one point, though planes were later seen departing from a number of airports.

An air traffic control center which controls 200,000 square miles of airspace experienced a “technical issue,” the country’s National Air Traffic Services (NATS) said in a statement.

The problem was quickly resolved, NATS said in a statement. Airlines are working to resume normal operations, it said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.