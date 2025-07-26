Rap icon Rappin’ 4Tay uplifts youth while battling cancer | Bay Area Beat

By Loureen Ayyoub

Click here for updates on this story

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — West Coast hip-hop icon Rappin’ 4Tay, known for his smooth delivery and contributions to ’90s classics like “Playaz Club” and Tupac Shakur’s “Only God Can Judge Me,” is using his voice for more than music these days.

Speaking recently at Vertical Skills Outreach in Oakland, a boxing program, the San Francisco-born artist shared his mission to inspire and mentor young people across the Bay Area.

“I’ve been through a lot of trials and tribulations in my life,” Rappin’ 4Tay said. “And I feel like, if I could, you know, plant a seed, and watch it blossom, that means a whole lot to me. Especially seeing youth off the streets, and you know, doing something constructive and productive with their lives.”

The rapper, born Anthony Forté, was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the History of the Bay Day Festival. His collaboration with Tupac in 1996 on “Only God Can Judge Me” remains a career-defining moment, one he remembers with reverence.

“Wow, such a prolific individual,” he said of Tupac. “There’s a chemistry that I just don’t think I’ll ever be able to experience that again. It was a pleasure that God allowed that to happen in my life. To meet such a strong-minded individual. It was a beautiful thing because at the time, it was a lot of East Coast-West Coast drama and conflict and what have you going on, and I didn’t want to be a part of that. I wanted to be a part of huddling up and getting together, you know. And that song, it fitted. It was just right.”

Now, 4Tay is fighting a different kind of battle. He is currently undergoing treatment for multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Despite the diagnosis, he continues to perform when possible and remains committed to making a difference in the lives of young people.

“I’m just swinging, swinging, you know,” he said. “I just want to say one love to all the individuals and family members and all the people praying for me and got my back. I appreciate it. I feel all the prayers. Thanks for all the support, etc.”

Forté, who encouraged youth to stay focused and complete their education, says he hopes to keep offering peace, purpose, and perspective for as long as he can. His memoir, I’ll Be Around, is available now on all major book platforms.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.