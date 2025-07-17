Cycling world mourns the death of 19-year-old Samuele Privitera after crash during a race

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Italian cyclist Samuele Privitera has died aged 19 following a crash at the Giro della Valle d’Aosta, his team announced.

Privitera was competing in the first stage of the under-23 race in Pontey in the northwest of Italy when the crash took place.

“Samuele was and always will be the life and personality of this team,” Axel Merckx, owner and general manager of Hagens Berman Jayco, said in a statement on the team’s Instagram page. “This team has always been a small family, and moments like this are unimaginable.

“He was irreplaceable. His joy, his spirit, his kindness, was always a bright light to whatever room or race that he was in at that moment. To lose him is devastating beyond words.”

According to CNN affiliate SkyTG24, Privitera fell on a descent, causing him to lose his helmet and hit his head on a gate.

In a statement, race organizers said that Privitera was promptly assisted by medical services and taken to hospital in Aosta.

“The circumstances of the accident are still unclear and are being investigated by public safety authorities,” organizers said.

CNN Sports has contacted Aosta police for comment.

The organizers’ statement added that Thursday’s stage of the race has been canceled due to Privitera’s death, with the event resuming on Friday following a moment’s silence in honor of the young cyclist.

“All formal ceremonies are canceled until the end of the event,” organizers said. “The organizing committee is leaving the teams free to decide whether to continue the race starting with the third stage.”

Among those to pay tribute to Privitera on social media were three-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar and eight-time Olympic medalist Bradley Wiggins.

Several teams also expressed their condolences, with Ineos Grenadiers writing on Instagram: “All our thoughts are with Samuele’s family, friends and teammates at this incredibly difficult time.”

The Giro della Valle d’Aosta, a five-stage race for under-23 riders, began on Wednesday and is scheduled to conclude on Sunday.

