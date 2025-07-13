Evacuations ordered as flooding returns to central Texas

By Chris Boyette, Michelle Watson, Linda Lam, CNN

(CNN) — Just over a week after deadly flash floods swept through Texas Hill Country, the region may once again face a life-threatening deluge as slow-moving thunderstorms bring heavy rain, flash flooding, and rapid river rises to parts of central Texas Sunday.

A flash flood emergency was issued for southeastern San Saba County, including Colorado Bend State Park, where six to eight inches of rain fell in six hours. In Sutton, Texas, flooding caused cars to stall on Interstate 10 and water was approaching some homes, according to the National Weather Service.

Some areas of San Saba County are under a mandatory evacuation order due to rainfall in the area, according to a news release.

“Torrential rainfall is causing a rapid rise along the San Saba River from Menard to San Saba, San Saba River near San Saba is forecasted to crest at MAJOR category, reaching over 31 feet,” the National Weather Service said on X.

Ground search operations were suspended at one point in Kerrville, Texas, due to ongoing flood danger, authorities said Sunday morning.

“We will provide more information soon but for now, all search crews need to evacuate the river corridor until further notice,” the City of Kerrville Police Department said in a Facebook post. “Any volunteer search parties in the Guadalupe River corridor need to heed this warning. The potential for a flash flood is high.”

A band of thunderstorms continues to slide south and east Sunday into areas like Kerr County, where officials have reported 103 deaths and at least 140 people still missing from the July 4 flooding.

An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain is likely, with local amounts of 9 to 12 inches possible in areas under a flood watch, according to the National Weather Service office in Austin/San Antonio.

CNN’s team in Kerrville received Wireless Emergency Alerts on their phones Sunday morning, warning about possible flooding.

“This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order,” the alert said.

The rain is expected to cause rivers and creeks to rise into flood stage. The Guadalupe River at Hunt is forecast to reach over 14 feet Sunday afternoon, which is considered moderate flood stage. The Guadalupe River at Kerrville is expected to crest just below minor flood stage late Sunday afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service.

“Flashy rivers like the Guadalupe should be avoided, if at all possible,” the Weather Prediction Center warned Saturday night.

