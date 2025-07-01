134 cats found malnourished or dead in U-Haul van in California

By Richard Ramos

Click here for updates on this story

SANTA NELLA, California (KOVR) — A welfare check resulted in the grisly discovery of 28 dead cats and another 106 “extremely emaciated cats” in a U-Haul van in Central California, authorities said Monday.

Merced County’s Sheriff’s Office said a deputy responded early Sunday evening to a request to check on cats in a U-Haul, which was parked at a Taco Bell in the city of Santa Nella.

The deputy initially saw nearly two dozen cats in distress through the van’s windshield, the sheriff’s office said. Animal control officers responded and helped locate the rest inside the van, where no water or food was found.

The Merced County Animal Shelter took custody of all the cats — ranging from one week to eight years old — and the Atwater Veterinary Center was assisting with medical treatment.

Jeannie Maxon, 69, from Long Beach, was identified as the cats’ owner. Maxon was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail, where she faces 93 counts of animal cruelty, the sheriff’s office said.

For anyone interested in cat adoption, the sheriff’s office said details would be released at a later date.

It was around 90 degrees in the region at the time the cats were found, according to National Weather Service data for the nearby city of Los Banos.

“On a warm day, temperatures inside a car can soar to extreme levels in just a few minutes, even with the windows open. This can lead to heatstroke, dehydration, and even death of the animal left inside,” the sheriff’s office said. “Please ensure that when you’re traveling with your pet, they’re provided with a cool place to stay, offering plenty of shade, lots of water, and food.”

Santa Nella is located about 43 miles southwest of the city of Merced and about 43 miles south of Modesto.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.