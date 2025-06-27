Two Milwaukee police officers shot in ambush, one critically wounded

By Mariana La Roche

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Two Milwaukee police officers were shot in an ambush attack while responding to a weapons call. The shooting occurred around 9:25 p.m. Thursday in an alley near North 24th Place and West Garfield Avenue.

A 29-year-old officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and a 32-year-old officer remains in critical condition at Froedtert Hospital. Both officers have served on the force for just over six years and are assigned to District Two. The officers were unable to return fire after being struck.

Assistant Chief Nicole Waldner said officers were initially dispatched to a “subject with weapon” call that was upgraded to shots fired. As the officers approached on foot through an alley, they were “unexpectedly fired upon.”

Milwaukee police arrested a person in connection with the shootings at about 2:15 a.m. Friday.

“The problem is today, too many people have guns. i can put an officer on every single corner. That will not eliminate the amount of guns and people who should have them all over the city. And the fact that there’s utter disregard for anybody else other than themselves. There’s not even a second thought to fire on officers as they approach the alley,” Waldner said.

Thursday night, Mayor Cavalier Johnson urged the shooter to surrender and called on anyone with information to contact authorities. “For the person that shot our officers – if you don’t turn yourself in…know that the men and women of this department, they’re going to find you,” Johnson said.

The Milwaukee Police Department’s homicide division is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 224-TIPS.

