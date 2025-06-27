Man arrested for allegedly making threats to ‘shoot up’ Iowa hospital

By KCCI Staff

Click here for updates on this story

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A Waukee man upset with treatment at Methodist West Hospital in West Des Moines allegedly threatened to “shoot the place up.”

Tyler Marvelli, 27, of Waukee, has been charged with making threats of terrorism and harassment after authorities say he made the threats Tuesday to a nurse at Methodist West.

“When (Marvelli) did not receive the quantity and type of treatment desired he told the nurse that he was going to have to leave and get a gun, then come back and ‘shoot the place up,'” according to a criminal complaint. “When the nurse tried to talk him out of that, he replied with something to the effect of, ‘No, I guess I’ll just have to come back with a gun and shoot the place up.'”

Court documents say the nurse alerted security and the hospital went on lockdown after Marvelli left on foot. He was located and arrested a short time later.

Marvelli is being held in the Dallas County Jail. He has a court date set for July 3.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.